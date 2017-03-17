Juneau residents arrested in Ketchika...

Juneau residents arrested in Ketchikan hotel room for heroin, meth

Two Juneau residents are facing drug charges after police served a search warrant Wednesday at their Ketchikan hotel room and allegedly found heroin and methamphetamine. Bethel and Brown had about 20 grams of heroin and about 12 grams of meth, according to the complaint filed in court by the Ketchikan Police Department.

