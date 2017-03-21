Juneau pride: Chorus of LGBTQ, allies celebrates 20 years
Saturday, March 25, 23 women will sing about peace, love, acceptance and equity for the 20th anniversary of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays' Juneau Pride Chorus. Director Leslie Wood will be stepping down after 17 years leading the choir.
