Juneau lab preserves Alaska's historical documents
In this March 13, 2017, photo, Ellen Carrlee, objects conservator at the Alaska State Museum, right, watches Massachusetts paper conservator Seth Irwin working on a 150-year-old map of Sitka, drawn not long after the Alaska Purchase was finalized in 1867, part of the Sesquicentennial documents that will go on display later this year at the State Library, Archives and Museum in Juneau, Alaska.
