Infographic: 2017's Best State Capita...

Infographic: 2017's Best State Capitals to Live In

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

Editor's Note: This was originally published on RISMedia's blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin' now at blog.rismedia.com : Wondering what states have the best capitals to roost in? Wonder no more! A recent WalletHub infographic ranks the best capitals to call home, based on aspects ranging from "cost of living" to "K-12 school-system quality" to "number of attractions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Juneau County was issued at March 02 at 8:05PM AKST

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC