How has the consolidation of Juneau a...

How has the consolidation of Juneau and Douglas affected the two communities?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The Douglas Fourth of July parade in 2015. Douglas still holds separate Independence Day festivities from Juneau; residents have a lot of pride in their identity, but that all came into question during a 1970 controversial vote, in which Juneau voted to consolidate its smaller neighbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC