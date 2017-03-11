Hotel with 'gaping' hole in roof shut...

Hotel with 'gaping' hole in roof shut down in Juneau for long list of violations

The City and Borough of Juneau condemned and shut down a hotel on Friday afternoon, calling it "unsafe for human occupancy" after an inspection added high carbon monoxide levels to a long list of other health and safety problems. Juneau police on Friday also charged the building manager, Charles Cotten, with a Class A misdemeanor for violating an order from the city's building official.

