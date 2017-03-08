Hope's second book focuses on indigen...

Hope's second book focuses on indigenous thought

This Nov. 15, 2016, photo provided by Ursala Hudson shows Tlingit and Inupiaq poet Ishmael Hope in Pagosa Springs, Colo. Hope's second book of poetry, titled "Rock Piles Along the Eddy," will be relased March 21, 2017.

