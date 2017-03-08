Hopea s second book focuses on indigenous thought
As a Tlingit and Inupiaq poet in Juneau, Ishmael Hope's goal for his second book of poetry "Rock Piles Along the Eddy" was "to just be himself and to be unapologetically Native." Aak'taatseen, the name of the boy who lived among the salmon people in a Tlingit story, roughly translates to 'alive in the eddy,' Hope said.
