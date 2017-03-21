Git Hayetsk comes to Juneau
For the first time, the dance group Git Hayetsk will be performing in Juneau, where its leaders are making their new home. The dance group, whose name means "people of the copper shield" in Sm'algyax, the language spoken by the Nisga'a, Tsimshian, and Gitxsan Nations, is co-led by Mique'l and Mike Dangeli.
