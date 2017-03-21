Git Hayetsk comes to Juneau

Git Hayetsk comes to Juneau

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Capital City Weekly

For the first time, the dance group Git Hayetsk will be performing in Juneau, where its leaders are making their new home. The dance group, whose name means "people of the copper shield" in Sm'algyax, the language spoken by the Nisga'a, Tsimshian, and Gitxsan Nations, is co-led by Mique'l and Mike Dangeli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Sun sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC