Community in Unity: Experiencing Mental Illness

What's it like to live with a mental illness? How do people react to you? How do we reduce the prejudices associated with them? Learn more about how mental illness can shape people's lives during Community in Unity, Alaska Public Media's community dialogue series. Community in Unity: Experiencing Mental Illness was recorded on Feb. 16, 2017 at the Alaska Public Media Studios in Anchorage.

