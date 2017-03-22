Celebrating the films of Gold Town Th...

Celebrating the films of Gold Town Theatera s founder

Read more: Capital City Weekly

A lot will be happening with the Gold Town Nickelodeon Theater in the coming weeks, most notably the Founder's Weekend Celebration for Lisle Hebert. Hebert was the art house theater founder who died on Jan. 30 due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis , commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Juneau, AK

