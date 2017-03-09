CBJ: Bergmann Hotel shutdown and evictions imminent due to health and safety problems
The owner of downtown Juneau's historic Bergmann Hotel has until midday Friday to address various code violations dealing with health and safety issues - or else the city is ordering its tenants out. City Manager Rorie Watt said in a written statement that the order was issued Thursday afternoon.
