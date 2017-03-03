Avalanches threaten Juneau neighborhood, close Klondike Highway
The Klondike Highway from Skagway into Canada, seen in this road camera image, was closed Friday, March 3, 2017 by avalanches at Mile 12.3 and Mile 14.3, state officials said. The state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced the Klondike's closure "until further notice" due to avalanches at Mile 12.3 and Mile 14.3 at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC