Arctic Matters

The International Maritime Organization Polar Code took centre stage at the Arctic Council in Juneau, Alaska, United States where IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim delivered a speech on the importance of the Code. The meeting unveiled its 2017-2019 programme which focuses on addressing the effects of climate change and fostering sustainable development.

