Alaska governor asks Trump to throw his weight behind Alaska LNG project
Alaska's governor is asking President Donald Trump to lend his support to what he termed an "ideal" megaproject - the $45 billion Alaska gas pipeline - as the president moves ahead with his $1 trillion plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure. In a Feb. 7 letter addressed to Trump, Gov. Bill Walker also includes the ultimate federal wish list to help expedite the Alaska LNG project that seeks to sell huge reserves of North Slope gas to Asian utilities.
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
