Alaska governor asks Trump to throw his weight behind Alaska LNG project

Anchorage Daily News

Alaska's governor is asking President Donald Trump to lend his support to what he termed an "ideal" megaproject - the $45 billion Alaska gas pipeline - as the president moves ahead with his $1 trillion plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure. In a Feb. 7 letter addressed to Trump, Gov. Bill Walker also includes the ultimate federal wish list to help expedite the Alaska LNG project that seeks to sell huge reserves of North Slope gas to Asian utilities.

