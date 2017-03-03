AK: Model Arctic Council simulates impending actual Arctic Council meeting
A total of 63 students from 13 countries participated at Model Arctic Council 2016 last spring in Fairbanks. The Arctic Council returns to Alaska with meetings in Juneau next week and in Fairbanks in May. Representatives from eight Arctic countries and six indigenous groups work on shaping Arctic policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
