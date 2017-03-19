250 high school students descend on Juneau for student government conference
Thunder Mountain High School junior Kathy Tran and senior Justin Sleppy helped organize the Alaska Association of Student Governments' spring conference in Juneau. About 250 high school students from around Alaska are descending on Thunder Mountain High School for a student government conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC