With search suspended, Coast Guard now to investigate mystery of lost Bering Sea crabbing boat

Tuesday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

With the Coast Guard search for the fishing vessel Destination suspended , the focus is now turning to solving the mystery of what happened to the 95-foot Bering Sea crabbing boat and its six crew members. Investigators trying to determine what caused the deadliest Bering Sea crabbing disaster in more than 20 years will have little to go on: Hardly a trace of the Destination or the six men aboard has been found.

