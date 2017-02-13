Winners announced for Wearable Art 'Renaissance'
Models walked 29 entries down the runway as part of the annual fundraiser for the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. Materials included tin can lids, glass beads, duct tape, guitar and violin strings, bottle tops, flowers, chicken wire, lace, recycled copper fuel line, corn husks, fur, and vinyl records to name a few.
