University of Alaska President Jim Jo...

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen speaks at an education...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen described the state of the university as "strong" in a speech Thursday, despite declining enrollment, dwindling state funding and difficulties in retaining "superstar researchers" in a competitive market. "Despite the many challenges that we face, it's critical that we keep our eyes on what we can be and what we must be and the assets we have," Johnsen said during his 2017 State of the University address delivered in Juneau Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 23 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan 22 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC