University of Alaska president addresses lawmakers after no-confidence votes

18 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The faculty senate at the University of Alaska Fairbanks voted no-confidence in University President Jim Johnsen's leadership on Monday, Feb. 6. The vote followed the same move by the Anchorage faculty Jan. 13. After absorbing more than $50 million dollars in budget cuts over the past two years, Johnsen and the Board of Regents are in the process of consolidating the university's administration through what they call the "Strategic Pathways" program. The no-confidence votes came after Johnsen reversed his recommendation to headquarter the school of education in Fairbanks after the City and Borough of Juneau offered a $1 million contribution to support the school.

