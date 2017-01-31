UK lawmakers voting on bill to trigger EU exit talks

British lawmakers are starting debate on a bill authorizing... President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from certain countries has had a far-reaching impact on families, leaving loved ones a world away desperate, anxious and stuck in travel limbo Thousands of cruise ship passengers who crowd the streets of Juneau, Alaska, nearly every day during the summer could soon kick back at a marijuana retail store and light up a joint before getting back on the giant... Thousands of cruise ship passengers who crowd the streets of Juneau, Alaska, nearly every day during the summer could soon kick back at a marijuana retail store and light up a joint before getting back on the giant ships North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven says the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline A longtime ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.