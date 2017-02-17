UBC sets interviews for Creative Writing chair after Steven Galloway suspension
The Creative Writing program at the University of British Columbia, formerly led by Steven Galloway, has scheduled interviews with three candidates for the position of chair. In an e-mail sent to students on Friday, Kathryn Harrison, acting dean of arts, confirms that both Annabel Lyon and Linda Svendsen, who have been acting co-chairs since Galloway was first suspended in November, 2015, have declined to be considered for the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC