UAS presents Juneau icefield and black carbon disvoceries
The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center is hosting a lecture on Friday presented by University of Alaska Southeast faculty on their recent studies of Juneau Icefield glaciers, assessing possible sources of black carbon that may be increasing the rate of melting. In 2016, UAS researchers initiated a research project to quantify black carbon concentrations in snow during spring and summer.
