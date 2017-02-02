Rust delays ferry Matanuska's return
The ferries Matanuska, right, and Fairweather, left, dock at Juneau's Auke Bay terminal May 20, 2016. The larger ship is delayed in its return to service after an overhaul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC