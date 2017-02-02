Rust delays ferry Matanuska's return

Rust delays ferry Matanuska's return

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The ferries Matanuska, right, and Fairweather, left, dock at Juneau's Auke Bay terminal May 20, 2016. The larger ship is delayed in its return to service after an overhaul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 23 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan 22 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC