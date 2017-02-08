Related:Alaska's chief justice touts cuts, calls for solution to 'existential financial challenges'
The Alaska Supreme Court's chief justice came calling at the Capitol on Wednesday, asking lawmakers to solve what he called the state's "existential financial challenges." In the annual State of the Judiciary speech to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature, Justice Craig Stowers described how court system employees have already made sacrifices to reduce state spending.
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
