New holiday would honor contributions of black soldiers to Alaska Highway
The Alaska Highway was constructed during World War II after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, but it remains vitally important to Alaskans. State lawmakers are considering making a new holiday to honor the contributions of black soldiers who helped build what is still the only road connecting Alaska to the Lower 48. Reginald Beverly turned 102 two weeks ago.
