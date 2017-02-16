New bill wants to ban trapping near Alaska's public trails
On Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 a sign at the start of the Crevasse-Moraine Trail in Palmer reminds pet owners to leash their pets while using the trails. The Alaska Legislature is starting work on a potentially historic bill to ban trapping within 200 feet of trails and other public places around the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC