Looking back: February 12, 2017

17 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Feb. 12, 2007 - ANCHORAGE - U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens acknowledged he did not pay for stays at a Bristol Bay fishing lodge at a time Cook Inlet Region Inc. used it as an entertainment destination.

