Juneau murder trial begins for 2015 Kodzoff Acres shooting

Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a Juneau man who is accused of shooting another man at the Kodzoff Acres trailer park over a year ago. Christopher Strawn is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Brandon Cook in October 2015.

