Juneau man appears in court after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend

15 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The Juneau man arrested for an alleged knife assault against his girlfriend on Tuesday will likely remain behind bars until his next court hearing. Brent Sanders, 26, appeared in Juneau District Court for a first felony appearance on Wednesday afternoon to face a single charge of attempted murder and two charges of felony assault.

