Juneau cribs: Here's how lobbyists, legislators and aides live in one ...
Alaska's capital city has a way of warping perspectives during the annual legislative session. By the end of 90 days - or twice that long last year - the 14-hour workdays and takeout for breakfast, lunch and dinner can start to feel normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC