Juneau Afternoon - 2-7-17
Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Get an update on Library activities; We'll talk about Perseverance Theatre's current production, They Don't Look Back; We'll learn about the second SHAPED NOTE WORKSHOP Saturday, February 11; Kelly Hansen, School Counselor at Floyd Dryden Middle School, will be here to talk about the Kindness Campaign and the Think Kindness Award. And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
