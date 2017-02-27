Juneau Afternoon - 2-28-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, We'll talk with William Todd Hunt about the Orpheus Project's production of West Side Story; Lori Sowa will be here to talk about the upcoming construction downtown; We'll get details about CBJ plans with Pederson Hill with Greg Chaney; Cherry Ecklund will be here to talk about Read Across America At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 5 by President Trump's address before Congress, At 7, it's Alaska News Nightly, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

