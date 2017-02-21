Juneau Afternoon - 2-21-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Shari Paul will be here to highlight the upcoming Girl Scouts fundraiser; Sue Baxter will be here to highlight the upcoming hockey game between Juneau and Whitehorse; And we'll get an update about all things Eaglecrest. And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.

