Juneau Afternoon 2-14-17

We'll talk with K. J. Metcalf and Dan Montieth; And we'll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more. Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.