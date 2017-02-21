In sharp break from usual work, Alaska medical board at center of court fight over abortion
A legal battle over Alaska abortion restrictions has moved out of the courts and into the hands of the usually noncontroversial state medical board. Planned Parenthood sued the state in November , arguing that the restrictions violated the privacy, equal protection and due process rights set out in the Alaska Constitution.
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
