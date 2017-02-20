How Kay Brown's toughness and ethics helped shape Alaska

Kay Brown, who served in the Alaska State House for 10 years, refused to attend a closed majority caucus when she arrived in Juneau as a freshman legislator in 1987, a stand that forced the meetings open for a number of years. She will be inducted into the Alaska Women's Hall of Fame on May 4. Photographed in her Anchorage home recently on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

