How Kay Brown's toughness and ethics helped shape Alaska
Kay Brown, who served in the Alaska State House for 10 years, refused to attend a closed majority caucus when she arrived in Juneau as a freshman legislator in 1987, a stand that forced the meetings open for a number of years. She will be inducted into the Alaska Women's Hall of Fame on May 4. Photographed in her Anchorage home recently on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC