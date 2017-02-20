How Kay Brown's toughness and ethics ...

How Kay Brown's toughness and ethics helped shape Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Kay Brown, who served in the Alaska State House for 10 years, refused to attend a closed majority caucus when she arrived in Juneau as a freshman legislator in 1987, a stand that forced the meetings open for a number of years. She will be inducted into the Alaska Women's Hall of Fame on May 4. Photographed in her Anchorage home recently on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 23 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan 22 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC