Groundhog Day in Juneau over Permanent Fund

It was Groundhog Day in Juneau on Feb. 2 when the Legislature held its first hearing of the new session on bills to use the Permanent Fund earnings to help fill the state budget deficit. Much like Bill Murray's character Phil Connors was cursed to live out Groundhog Day over and over in the movie by the same title, Revenue Commissioner Randy Hoffbeck has counted 63 hearings since last year on bills to use the Permanent Fund earnings.

