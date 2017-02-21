Fuel tax hike might be stretched to 2019

Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, and Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, co-chairs of the House Transportation Committee, listen to Transportation Committee staffer Laura Stidolph introduce changes to the motor fuel tax bill at the Capitol on Feb. 21. A proposed hike in the state's gasoline taxes might not reach full potential until 2019, according to a new draft of the proposal. On Feb. 21, the Alaska House Transportation Committee heard details of a new version of House Bill 60 drafted by committee staff.

