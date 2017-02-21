Donation drive for women in Juneau
The Women's Equality of Juneau group is seeking toiletries donations to make care packages for women at The Glory Hole, Haven House and Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies . Items needed include toothpaste, soap, deodorant, travel size shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products and more.
