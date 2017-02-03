Alaska's rejection of plan for pot use at stores gets cloudy
The "massacre" that never happened has Bowling Green in the national news again _ something that hasn't happened since a sinkhole swallowed several prized Corvettes at a museum Alaska marijuana regulators thought they had snuffed out onsite use of marijuana at retail pot shops, but there may be an ember left A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold The Port of Seattle's chief executive has resigned amid an investigation that determined the port had illegally given more than 600 workers some $4.7 million in extra pay The Port of Seattle's chief executive who resigned Wednesday covertly gave himself a $24,500 raise, inappropriately accepted gifts for travel and sporting events and potentially directed port business to his father's ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC