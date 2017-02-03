Alaska's budget, easier to swallow with ice cream and beer

Economist Gunnar Knapp and Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground, talk to a crowd about Alaska's budget at McGivney's, a sports bar and grill, on Thursday in Juneau. The Alaska legislature has a lot on its plate trying to fix the state's multi-billion dollar budget deficit, and a couple of budget experts are adding to the menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.