Alaska Tribal Court Selected to Participate in NCJFCJ's Implementation Sites Project
The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has selected the Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska Child Dependency Court as one of six new courts to join their Implementation Sites Project, which helps to improve outcomes for abused and neglected children and their families.
