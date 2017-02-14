Alaska State Parks seeks artists for 2017 residency program
Alaska State Parks is inviting artists to apply for the summer 2017 Artist-In-Residence Program at the Ernest Gruening State Historical Park in Southeast Alaska. The program is open to emerging or established artists working in all types of media.
