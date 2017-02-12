Alaska residents get assistance applying for the Permanent Fund...
Alaskans are near the midpoint of their window to apply for 2017 Permanent Fund dividends, ahead of an easy-to-miss March 31 deadline - and state officials say now is a good time to sign up. As of Friday morning, the state Department of Revenue's PFD website counted about 255,000 online dividend applications filed since the three-month application period opened Jan. 1. Anne Weske, the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Division's operations manager, said Thursday that this year's tally is about 25,000 applications behind the pace Alaskans had set by this week in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 23
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC