Alaska can no longer afford a sense o...

Alaska can no longer afford a sense of entitlement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Homer Republican Rep. Paul Seaton describes new legislation that would restructure the Permanent Fund and levy an income tax to reduce the state's $3 billion deficit during a briefing with reporters Feb. 10 in Juneau. On Feb. 17, 2016, I listened to and provided testimony before the House Finance Committee on HB 115, a bill designed to address Alaska's $2.7 billion budget gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Juneau County was issued at February 28 at 12:00PM AKST

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC