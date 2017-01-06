Wind gusts forecast up to 80 mph into the weekend
Cold weather and high winds cause white caps and water to mist into the air Friday along Gastineau Channel as seen from the U.S. Coast Guard Juneau station. The National Weather Service has Juneau under a high wind warning , with gusts expected up to 80 mph through Sunday afternoon.
