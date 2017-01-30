Walker hopeful about working with fed...

Walker hopeful about working with feds on resource issues

10 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

JUNEAU, Alaska - Alaska Gov. Bill Walker on Monday expressed renewed hope for working with the federal government on oil, gas and land issues, praising President Donald Trump's pick to head the Interior Department as "just what we need." Walker said he met informally with Interior secretary nominee Ryan Zinke while in Washington, D.C., for Trump's inauguration.

