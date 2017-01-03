Taku winds possible this weekend, weather service says
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement covering Southeast Alaska to start Thursday and go through the weekend. In Juneau, the event may bring Taku winds, with very cold air with risk of freezing spray in the inner channels.
